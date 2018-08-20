Kruz Newz: Cop Used his Bodycam to Record Himself having Sex

0 reads Leave a comment
Anthony Doran, a former police commander for Pinal County Sheriff’s Office used the department’s bodycam to film himself having sex in his office and stored additional pornography on his work computer. He has since been terminated, something which he thought he didn’t deserve, he thought he only deserved a suspension.
