Kruz Newz: Bed Bath and Beyond is Accepting Toys R Us Gift Cards

Trade in your Toys R Us gift cards before they expire and exchange for a Bed Bath & Beyond eGift Card. https://t.co/qghjVBFaO1

Terms may apply. U.S. only. pic.twitter.com/aSH1evb0nd — Bed Bath & Beyond (@BedBathBeyond) March 28, 2018

If you still have a gift card to Toys R Us, Bed Bath & Beyond is buying the gift cards at a discount and turning them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards. But hurry up the offer ends Thursday, April 5th!

