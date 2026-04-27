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Let Us as Teachers Protest

Published on April 26, 2026
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Teenage multiracial student and agriculture teacher working on organic seedling tray, while asian student records progress during outdoor farming lesson in school hands-on education session
Source: Ekkasit Jokthong / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will cancel classes on May 1, shifting the day to an optional teacher workday as thousands of educators plan to attend a statewide rally in Raleigh.

The decision came after the school board voted unanimously during an emergency meeting, citing a surge in teacher leave requests that would make it difficult to safely operate schools. District officials said more than 1,800 educators had already requested time off, with numbers expected to rise. (WCCB Charlotte)

The rally, organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators, is expected to draw teachers, parents and advocates calling for increased funding for public education and higher pay for educators. (https://www.wbtv.com)

School leaders said the move prioritizes student safety and supervision, noting a shortage of substitute teachers if schools remained open. (Spectrum Local News)

No make-up day will be required, and the district will remain in compliance with state instructional time requirements.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is among several districts across North Carolina making similar adjustments as educators mobilize for the May 1 demonstration.

Let Us as Teachers Protest was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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