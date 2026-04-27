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Beauty in Black's Ricco Ross in Dallas for “Pulpit Pimping”

Beauty in Black Star Ricco Ross Heads to Dallas for “Pulpit Pimping” Weekend

Published on April 26, 2026
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Black Women's History Month Logo

Dallas is about to turn up the culture, conversation, and creativity as Beauty in Black star Ricco Ross makes a special appearance in the city for an unforgettable weekend.

On Friday, May 22, fans can catch Ricco Ross live at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters for an exclusive meet and greet ahead of the highly anticipated stage production Pulpit Pimping. This intimate experience gives attendees the chance to connect, snap photos, and hear directly from one of the industry’s most dynamic storytellers.

The excitement continues Saturday, May 23 at South Side Music Hall with Pulpit Pimping: The Stage Play, Part 2—a bold and thought-provoking production that blends humor and truth while tackling church culture, hypocrisy, and the power of faith.

Following the performance, fans will have another opportunity to meet Ricco Ross, along with director Javon Johnson and actor Miles Truitt. The post-show meet and greet promises an up-close, engaging experience filled with real conversation and unforgettable moments.

Pulpit Pimping is more than a play—it’s a cultural experience that challenges perspectives while delivering laughter, inspiration, and powerful storytelling.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.pulpitpimping.com/

Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of Dallas’ most talked-about entertainment weekends.

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