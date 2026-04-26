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Your May Event Guide In Dallas!

Discover the vibrant events and attractions awaiting you in Dallas this May.

Published on April 26, 2026
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Source: Mark McCray / Mark McCray

Alright Dallas… it’s that time. The weather is heating up, the vibes are outside, and May is PACKED with events all across the city. If you’ve been in the house too long, this your sign to get yo but OUT, get dressed, and go live your life. This post from Instagram is laying it all out, and trust there’s something for everybody this month. Whether you’re trying to vibe with good music, network, catch a festival, or just be outside with your people… Dallas is not playing!

And let’s be real… summer bodies, summer connections, summer energy it all starts NOW. This is your chance to meet new people, build your network, make memories, and actually enjoy the city you live in. Work hard, but don’t forget to LIVE. So whether it’s brunch, festivals, day parties, or just catching a vibe outside… step out this May. Dallas is waiting on you.

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