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BigXThaPlug Takes Dallas to the Desert

From Stagecoach to home, BigXThaPlug proves Dallas sound travels—next stop, a major birthday bash back in the city.

Published on April 27, 2026
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2026 Stagecoach Country Music Festival
Source: Los Angeles Times / Getty

Dallas showed OUT in the desert this weekend, and BigXThaPlug made sure the world felt it.

Hitting the stage at Stagecoach, BigX brought straight Texas energy as the sun dipped and the crowd locked in. He opened with “I Hope You’re Happy,” setting the tone for a set that blended country soul with that signature Dallas grit. From there, it was hit after hit — “Pray Hard,” “All the Way,” and “Hell at Night” — proving he can move between genres without missing a beat.

One of the biggest moments? A full crowd sing-along to “Choosin’ Texas.” Thousands of voices, one anthem — yeah, that’s hometown pride going global. And when he dropped “Levels” and “Texas,” rocking that iced-out Dallas chain, it felt like he brought the whole city with him to California.

But he didn’t stop at the music.

BigX also popped up at the Stagecoach Smokehouse where he linked with Guy Fieri for a cooking demo on April 24. The two served up food for festivalgoers and even went head-to-head in a mac and cheese cook-off — showing BigX got flavor on and off the stage.

2026 Stagecoach Country Music Festival
Source: Los Angeles Times / Getty

And the best part? The homecoming is already locked.

You can catch BigXThaPlug back in the city for his Birthday Bash, going down Friday, May 8 at Dos Equis Pavilion. With a lineup featuring Shaboozey, Keyshia Cole, That Mexican OT, and more, it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest hometown shows of the year.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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