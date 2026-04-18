Boosie & Webbie Bring Trill Orchestra to Dallas

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For one night only this September, Boosie Badazz and Webbie are linking up with a full live orchestra for a reimagined concert experience you don’t see every day. The show is set to go down in Dallas, with a black-tie atmosphere that’s all about stepping out — tuxedos, gowns, and grown energy only.

This is a 20-year celebration of Bad Azz and Savage Life, two albums that helped define Southern hip-hop and put Baton Rouge on the map. Imagine “Like That” with violins, horns, and a whole symphony behind it. It’s still raw, still Trill — just elevated.

Event Details:

Location: Winspear Opera House, Dallas, Texas

Date: September 5, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM

Prices: $125- $300

So tell the homies now — this ain’t last-minute plans. This is a “get fly, step out, and experience something different” type night.

Limited seating, one night, and a reunion we don’t get often. Go ahead and lock it in early. This one of those “you had to be there” moments.

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