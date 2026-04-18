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Boosie & Webbie Bring Trill Orchestra to Dallas

Boosie & Webbie Bring Trill Orchestra to Dallas

Street classics go symphonic as Boosie and Webbie turn a black-tie night into a Trill-era celebration you can’t miss.

Published on April 18, 2026
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For one night only this September, Boosie Badazz and Webbie are linking up with a full live orchestra for a reimagined concert experience you don’t see every day. The show is set to go down in Dallas, with a black-tie atmosphere that’s all about stepping out — tuxedos, gowns, and grown energy only.

This is a 20-year celebration of Bad Azz and Savage Life, two albums that helped define Southern hip-hop and put Baton Rouge on the map. Imagine “Like That” with violins, horns, and a whole symphony behind it. It’s still raw, still Trill — just elevated.

Event Details:
Location: Winspear Opera House, Dallas, Texas
Date: September 5, 2026
Time: 8:00 PM
Prices: $125- $300

So tell the homies now — this ain’t last-minute plans. This is a “get fly, step out, and experience something different” type night.

Limited seating, one night, and a reunion we don’t get often. Go ahead and lock it in early. This one of those “you had to be there” moments.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE AND SAVE YOUR SEAT

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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