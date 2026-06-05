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FIFA World Cup in Texas

Texas is playing a major role in FIFA World Cup 2026, with team base camps in Austin, Frisco, and Mansfield, plus nine matches scheduled in Arlington.

Published on June 5, 2026
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adidas x FIFA World Cup 2025 'Trionda' Match Ball Unveiling
Source: adidas / Pitchblend

Texas is one of the most important hubs for FIFA World Cup 2026, with match action, training sites, and international team activity spread across the state. For fans in Dallas-Fort Worth, the biggest spotlight is on “Dallas Stadium” in Arlington, which will host nine matches including a semifinal, while additional base-camp activity is building in Austin, Frisco, and Mansfield.

Texas’ role in the tournament

Texas is not just a host state; it is becoming a major operational center for the tournament. Austin has been selected as the base camp for Saudi Arabia, while North Texas has official training sites in Frisco for Sweden at the Toyota Stadium, and Czech Republic will be in Mansfield at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium. ‘Dallas Stadium’ in Arlington, branded as the host venue for Dallas, will also handle a tournament-high nine matches.

DFW match schedule reminder

Fans in the DFW metroplex can expect a packed schedule at ‘Dallas Stadium’ in Arlington. Confirmed matches include Netherlands vs. Japan on June 14, England vs. Croatia on June 17, Argentina vs. Austria on June 22, Japan vs. Sweden on June 25, and Jordan vs. Argentina on June 27, followed by knockout-round matches later in the tournament.

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