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American Music Awards Recap for The Culture

From Cardi’s sweep to Leon Thomas’ breakout win, the AMA’s belonged to the culture last night.

Published on May 27, 2026
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52nd American Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The American Music Awards felt like one big celebration for the artists dominating our speakers right now — and the playlist definitely came out winning. From hip-hop to R&B to Afrobeats, some of the culture’s biggest names took home major awards and gave fans plenty to talk about.

Cardi B had one of the biggest nights of the show, sweeping multiple categories including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Hip-Hop Song for “ErrTime,” and Best Hip-Hop Album for Am I the Drama? Meanwhile, Bruno Mars reminded everybody why he’s still one of the smoothest voices in music, winning Best Male R&B Artist, Best R&B Song for “I Just Might,” and Best R&B Album for The Romantic.

SZA also added another trophy to her already stacked collection, taking home Best Female R&B Artist, while Kendrick Lamar picked up Best Male Hip-Hop Artist to continue his legendary run.

Over in the global category, Tyla kept her breakout momentum going with wins for Best Afrobeats Artist and Social Song of the Year for “CHANEL.” And for fans who love a little nostalgia, the Black Eyed Peas earned Best Throwback Song honors.

One of the night’s biggest feel-good moments came from rising star Leon Thomas, who won Breakthrough R&B Artist at the 2026 American Music Awards. Leon beat out fellow nominees Mariah the Scientist and Ravyn Lenae to take home the award, proving his soulful sound and songwriting run are connecting in a major way..

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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