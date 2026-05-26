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3 Killed,1 Injured at West Dallas House Party

Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting at a West Dallas house party that left three people dead and another injured after gunfire erupted.

Published on May 26, 2026
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Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Tuesday morning, there was a late-night party at a short-term rental in West Dallas that turned deadly when a group of uninvited guests sparked a shootout that killed three people and wounded another, according to authorities.

In the 3700 block of Vilbig Road, near Bayside Street, police responded to a call about a shooting around 12:21 am. When the officer arrived on the scene, it was chaotic with dozens of people running from a two-story house. Inside the residence, officers found three victims who had been shot. Two of whom were a man and a woman who were pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire Rescue paramedics. The third victim’s gender was not immediately confirmed by authorities. They were taken to a local hospital but died shortly after arrival. The fourth victim arrived by private vehicle at a hospital in the area, where he is expected to survive.

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Two of the victims were identified as 20 year old jaiclyn scott and 19 year old journie griffin. The third victim’s name will be released once the family has been notified. Police say there were between 50 and 150 people in attendance at the large party inside the two-story home when an uninvited group showed up at the front door. There was an altercation that quickly escalated into gunfire. 

Investigators believe that shots were exchanged between the uninvited group at the front door and individuals who were already inside the house, leaving the victims trapped in the middle of the crossfire as innocent bystanders. Police detained several people who were trying to leave the area. They were being interviewed by homicide detectives early Tuesday. No descriptions of the suspect have been released yet, and no arrest has been immediately announced.

This story is still developing.

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