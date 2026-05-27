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FIFA WATCH PARTIES IN DFW

DFW is packed with places to catch FIFA World Cup games, from stadium-adjacent megaspots like Texas Live! to classic soccer-pub atmospheres.

Published on May 27, 2026
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FIFA World Cup Away Kits
Source: adidas / adidas

DFW is packed with places to catch FIFA World Cup games, from stadium-adjacent megaspots like Texas Live! in Arlington to Dallas favorites like Harwood Arms, The Owners Box, Backyard Dallas, Happiest Hour, and Hero. Several venues are already promoting special World Cup watch parties, making it easy for fans to find everything from rooftop viewing to high-energy crowd scenes to classic soccer-pub atmospheres.

  • Texas Live! in Arlington for the biggest high-energy stadium-adjacent experience, with a massive 100-foot screen and 11 restaurants plus 22 bars.
  • Harwood Arms in Dallas for a more classic soccer-pub vibe, which Visit Dallas highlights for FIFA watch parties.
  • The Owners Box at the Omni Dallas Hotel for a more central downtown option with a large screen and full-service bar.
  • Backyard Dallas for an open-air, social setting with lots of TVs and a more casual game-day feel.
  • Happiest Hour for rooftop and patio viewing with a lively sports-bar atmosphere.
  • Hero in Victory Park for a big-screen, high-energy, pregame-friendly option.
  • Chop Sports Victory Park and Sportsbook for Victory Park/Downtown-area readers who want a true sports-bar setup.
  • The Londoner and Christie’s as well-known soccer-fan favorites that Visit Dallas and local coverage point to for World Cup viewing.
  • TOCA Social is also promoting World Cup screenings in Dallas, giving you a more interactive soccer-focused venue to mention

Whereever you end up in the DFW for the FIFA World Cup, make sure to tag your Beat Family on any of our socials @979thebeat

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