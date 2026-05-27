FIFA WATCH PARTIES IN DFW

Source: adidas / adidas

DFW is packed with places to catch FIFA World Cup games, from stadium-adjacent megaspots like Texas Live! in Arlington to Dallas favorites like Harwood Arms, The Owners Box, Backyard Dallas, Happiest Hour, and Hero. Several venues are already promoting special World Cup , making it easy for fans to find everything from rooftop viewing to high-energy crowd scenes to classic soccer-pub atmospheres.

Texas Live! in Arlington for the biggest high-energy stadium-adjacent experience, with a massive 100-foot screen and 11 restaurants plus 22 bars.

for the biggest high-energy stadium-adjacent experience, with a massive 100-foot screen and 11 restaurants plus 22 bars. Harwood Arms in Dallas for a more classic soccer-pub vibe, which Visit Dallas highlights for FIFA watch parties.

in Dallas for a more classic soccer-pub vibe, which Visit Dallas highlights for FIFA watch parties. The Owners Box at the Omni Dallas Hotel for a more central downtown option with a large screen and full-service bar.

at the Omni Dallas Hotel for a more central downtown option with a large screen and full-service bar. Backyard Dallas for an open-air, social setting with lots of TVs and a more casual game-day feel.

for an open-air, social setting with lots of TVs and a more casual game-day feel. Happiest Hour for rooftop and patio viewing with a lively sports-bar atmosphere.

for rooftop and patio viewing with a lively sports-bar atmosphere. Hero in Victory Park for a big-screen, high-energy, pregame-friendly option.

in Victory Park for a big-screen, high-energy, pregame-friendly option. Chop Sports Victory Park and Sportsbook for Victory Park/Downtown-area readers who want a true sports-bar setup.

and for Victory Park/Downtown-area readers who want a true sports-bar setup. The Londoner and Christie’s as well-known soccer-fan favorites that Visit Dallas and local coverage point to for World Cup viewing.

and as well-known soccer-fan favorites that Visit Dallas and local coverage point to for World Cup viewing. TOCA Social is also promoting World Cup screenings in Dallas, giving you a more interactive soccer-focused venue to mention

Whereever you end up in the DFW for the FIFA World Cup, make sure to tag your Beat Family on any of our socials @979thebeat