Listen Live
Close
Technology

Web Alternatives in the Age of AI

More users are exploring browsers and search engines that prioritize privacy, sustainability, independence, and simpler results.

Published on May 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Friends Working On A Computer
Source: antoine digital / nappy.co

As search changes, many internet users are looking beyond the usual browser-and-Google combination. With AI increasingly shaping how results are presented, some people want tools that are more private, more transparent, or more aligned with their values.

The Alternatives

Brave is one of the most notable alternatives because it combines a privacy-focused browser with its own search engine. Brave Search runs from an independent index and is available both inside the Brave browser and through its standalone search site. That makes it appealing for users who want to move away from default Google-based browsing without giving up a familiar experience.

Ecosia offers a different kind of alternative. Instead of focusing only on privacy, it emphasizes environmental impact and uses search revenue to support tree planting efforts. It is a good fit for users who want their daily browsing habits to have a visible ecological purpose.

DuckDuckGo remains one of the most recognizable privacy-first search engines. It is often recommended for users who want less tracking and a simpler search experience, and it regularly appears on lists of major Google alternatives. Startpage is another privacy-centered option, while Qwant appeals to users looking for a European alternative with a similar philosophy.

If your audience is also interested in AI search, tools like Perplexity represent the next stage of this shift. Rather than returning only a page of links, AI-native search tools aim to summarize information and surface sources more directly, which changes how people discover information online. That makes them worth mentioning as part of the broader evolution of search, even if they are not browser replacements in the traditional sense.

Ultimately,


The best alternative depends on what matters most: privacy, sustainability, independence, or AI-powered convenience. For many users, the future of search will not be one single platform, but a mix of tools chosen for different tasks.

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Ray J Gets Knocked Out During Struggle MMA Debut At 'Brand Risk 14' Event

Hip-Hop Wired
Rob Base Portrait Shoot

"It Takes Two" Rapper Rob Base Dead At 59, Hip-Hop Globe Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired

MAGA Outrage Ensues After Quinta Brunson Lands Role As Betty Boop

Hip-Hop Wired
Jay Z In Concert

Road To The Roots Picnic: JAŸ-Z’s Long History With Philly Comes Full Circle

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

Jasmine Crockett Introduces STOP TRUMP Act As She Sounds Alarm On Taxpayer Funded Jan. 6 Payouts

Comment
Usher and Issa Rae Super Bowl LVIII Interview
43 Items
DFW  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Comment
Friends Working On A Computer
Technology  |  Kirby Lozano

Web Alternatives in the Age of AI

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment
Lil Wayne
19 Items
Celebrity  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods?

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close