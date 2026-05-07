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Texas Passengers Exposed to Rare Virus After Cruise Outbreak

Texas Passengers Exposed to Rare Virus After Cruise Outbreak — But Don’t Panic

Health officials say this is not another COVID situation, but they’re still tracking cases tied to the MV Hondius cruise.

Published on May 7, 2026
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Hantavirus cases confirmed at MV Hondius cruise ship
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Health officials around the world are closely monitoring a rare hantavirus outbreak connected to the cruise ship MV Hondius after several passengers became seriously ill during the voyage.

So far, five confirmed infections have been identified, and sadly, three passengers have died. The outbreak has been linked to the Andes strain of hantavirus, a rare virus usually spread through contact with rodent droppings or urine. In limited cases, the Andes strain can spread from person to person through very close contact with someone who is actively sick.

Now before y’all panic, the World Health Organization says this is NOT another COVID-type situation. Officials say there’s no evidence of widespread transmission, and most people will likely never be exposed to the virus.

Passengers from multiple countries, including the United States, have already returned home while health agencies work to trace possible exposures. Texas health officials confirmed that two passengers returned to the state before the outbreak was identified. Both individuals reportedly have no symptoms and are monitoring their health with daily temperature checks.

Health authorities across Europe, Africa, North America, and Asia are continuing contact tracing efforts as nearly 150 passengers remain connected to the situation. The cruise ship is expected to arrive in Spain’s Canary Islands this weekend before remaining travelers return home.

Doctors say hantavirus symptoms can include fever, headaches, stomach pain, diarrhea, and breathing problems, sometimes appearing weeks after exposure.

Bottom line — stay informed, don’t panic, and if you’ve recently traveled internationally and begin feeling sick, contact your doctor right away.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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