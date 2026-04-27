Source: Reach Media / other

HERE ARE THE HUSTLE MOMENTS YOU MISSED

Michael Jackson stunned at the box office, the White House is in a frenzy, and the hot girl is ready for a single girl summer. Here’s what you missed on The Morning Hustle:

While dishing on Chris Brown’s reentry into fatherhood with his fourth child, Lore’l declared she is team push present. For her, if she’s putting her life on the line to bring in a new life, then a new bag isn’t too much to ask for. Are you team push present?



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‘Michael’ is receiving mixed reviews, and Alton is in the number of critics that cannot feel it. On the other end, Kyle and Lore’l are feeling the King of Pop fan fare. The retrospective biopic sent Kyle down memory lane, and he shared the fact he was able to see The Jacksons on their legendary ‘Victory’ tour.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Help A Hustler saw a listener in a dilemma after her partner stepped to another man he thought was hitting her at a restaurant. She was scared it was a red flag, but we learned Alton is fighting another man for anybody.

Everyone is still side eyeing the entire Trump administration after the unfortunate shooting incident that took place at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner.

When comes to the alleged cheating that led to the end of Megan Thee Stallion’s relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson, no one knows what to believe. It’s three sides to every story, but right now only one is speaking out.

This was only a taste of our show. If you want to hear more check out the official show podcast.

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Michael Jackson's Life Hit The Big Screen – Could We Feel It? was originally published on themorninghustle.com