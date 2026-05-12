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Dallas Barely Trusted Robot Cars, Now They’re Being Recalled

Nearly 4,000 self-driving cars recalled over flooding risks as Waymo expands across Dallas streets.

Published on May 12, 2026
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Self Driving Taxi Company Waymo Voluntarily Issues Software Recall Over Cars Not Stopping For School Buses
Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Dallas drivers may be seeing a little less of those white self-driving Jaguars rolling through Downtown and Deep Ellum after Waymo announced a nationwide recall affecting 3,791 robotaxis.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall involves a software flaw that could allow the autonomous vehicles to drive into flooded roads — a major concern in Texas, where heavy rain can turn streets dangerous fast. The recall impacts both fifth- and sixth-generation Waymo systems currently operating across cities including Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, San Antonio, and now Dallas.

The timing also adds to growing scrutiny around the company. Federal investigators are already looking into a January 2026 incident in Santa Monica where a Waymo vehicle reportedly struck a child near an elementary school during drop-off hours. Separate investigations are also examining reports of Waymo vehicles allegedly passing stopped school buses with warning lights activated, including at least 20 reported incidents in Austin.

Waymo officially launched its fully driverless ride-hailing service in Dallas earlier this year, operating primarily around Downtown, Love Field, Oak Lawn, and the Park Cities. Riders can book the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace SUVs 24/7 through the app, with plans to expand further across North Texas.

Reaction in DFW has been mixed. Some residents say the cars feel safer and smoother than human drivers, while others have reported awkward stops, navigation issues, and unpredictable movements in traffic.

Either way, the robotaxis have become one of the most talked-about sights on Dallas roads — and now, one of the most controversial too.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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