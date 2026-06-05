Name Change Coming Soon to Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena

Source: C. Morgan Engel / Getty

President of Dickies Arena and Trail Drive Management Corporation Matt Homan said in a recent podcast appearance that the Dickies Arena will soon undergo a name change.

Homan said the brand management company that acquired dickies in 2025, Bluestar Alliance, no longer wants to be a part of the arena’s naming rights. Holman says, “We’ll be looking for a new naming rights partner in the coming months.”

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Dickies has been the arena naming partner since it opened in 2019, with the partnership initially being announced in 2017. Dickies Arena was ranked number 1 by Billboard magazine in North America and the number 5 venue worldwide. A demand letter was sent to Bluestar Alliance and VF Corporation on April 22 by Trail Drive Management Corporation. Requesting late payments over the arena’s name rights.

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Read the full letter below:

“Trail Drive Management Corp., the not-for-profit manager of city-owned Dickies Arena, sent demand letters to VF Corporation, which bought Williamson-Dickie from the Williamson Family in 2017, and Bluestar Alliance, which acquired the company last year and is the current owner. The letters request contractually obligated payments associated with the naming rights of the arena, which are in arrears.

Trail Drive Management Corp.’s action and any that may follow will have no impact on arena operations, event bookings, and financial health. Further, interest from sponsors, entertainers, presenters, and patrons has never been stronger.

The Williamson family holds the deep respect and gratitude of all of us at Dickies Arena, as well as the Fort Worth community at large. Their immeasurable impact on our city spans over a century and touches nearly every dimension of civic and community life. In 2017, Williamson-Dickie came in as a true partner on the arena, which its Chairman and CEO Philip Williamson envisioned would “redefine what local entertainment means to our neighbors in Fort Worth.”

Trail Drive Management Corp. would like to sincerely thank Mr. Williamson and the Williamson-Dickie corporation for seeing our vision and potential nine years ago. We were a perfect match that shared our wonderful city’s Cowboy Culture together.”

Homan says that the arena will be looking for a new naming partner in the coming months that works for both parties.