Dallas Stars Announce Plano Move

Source: Glenn James / Getty

The Dallas Stars have taken a major step toward moving their home base north, announcing a nonbinding letter of intent tied to a potential new arena in Plano. The proposal would place a hockey-focused venue and mixed-use entertainment district at The Shops at Willow Bend, pending future approvals and planning.

Some of the Details:

The announcement marks a significant development for one of North Texas’ biggest sports franchises. According to reports, the Stars signed a nonbinding letter of intent for a future arena site in Plano, roughly 20 miles north of the American Airlines Center, where the team has played since 2001.

The proposed project is expected to be part of a broader redevelopment of The Shops at Willow Bend, which could include retail, dining, entertainment, and public gathering spaces alongside the arena. The move would also place the team closer to the northern suburbs, where much of the region’s growth has centered in recent years.

The timing is notable because the Stars’ lease at the American Airlines Center is set to expire in 2031, and the team has been involved in ongoing disputes related to facility management and long-term planning. The Plano proposal is scheduled to come before the Plano City Council for consideration, signaling that the idea is still moving through early stages rather than being a finalized relocation.

This announcement also arrives shortly after reports that the Dallas Mavericks are pursuing their own separate arena plans within Dallas city limits, underscoring how quickly the region’s pro sports landscape is evolving. Together, the developments suggest a new era of arena planning across North Texas.

Sending Good Luck

The Dallas Stars’ Plano announcement is an important first step, but it is not yet a completed move. For now, the nonbinding agreement and upcoming city consideration point to a long-term vision that could reshape both the team’s future and the development around The Shops at Willow Bend