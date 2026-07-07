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Man Shot Multiple Times in Arlington

Arlington police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left one man hospitalized. The suspect reportedly called police after the incident.

Published on July 7, 2026
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Source: N/A / Charlotte Metropolitan Police Department

Around 6:30 a.m., Arlington police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of East Abram Street. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

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The suspect fled the scene immediately after the incident; however, police said shortly after, they received a call from the suspect to report his involvement in the shooting. 

Officers say they found the suspect in an undisclosed location and took him into custody. He is currently being questioned by investigators with criminal charges pending.

Authorities believe that this shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.  It is believed that the suspect and the victim knew each other. 

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Identities for either the victim or the suspect have not yet been released, as the investigation into this shooting remains ongoing.

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