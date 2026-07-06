3 Sentenced In North Texas Credit Card Skimming Ring

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Announced Monday, three members of a sophisticated and organized credit card skimming ring have been sentenced to prison for stealing the financial information of almost 800 shoppers in North Texas.

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Defendants Gheorge-Ciprian Hilitanu, Victor Tecu, and Ionut Firan-Alexandrau pleaded guilty to multiple offences after targeting customers at CVS and Walgreens stores throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area in July 2025.

According to authorities, the group installed hidden skimming devices on the payment terminals to secretly capture debit and credit card data from customers’ magnetic stripes. This is how criminals use stolen data to clone cards or make unauthorized purchases.

The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (TX FCIC) led the investigation. They led agents to an Airbnb the group was saying. A search warrant yielded an extensive operation including more than 150 skimming devices, 237 re-encoded gift cards loaded with stolen data, 25 fraudulent international identification cards and passports, and lastly, card-making equipment.

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In a statement, Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot said, “Financial crimes like these affect everyday people who are simply going about their lives. The defendants in this case operated a sophisticated criminal enterprise that victimized hundreds of people across North Texas.”

State District Judge Lela Mayes handed out the defendants’ sentences last month, June 25. Hilitanu entered an open guilty plea and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for engaging in organized criminal activity and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. He also received a 20-year sentence for tampering with a governmental record.

Unlawful use of electronic communication, and on June 29, both Tecu and Firan-Alexandrau each pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 20 years in prison on all charges.

Jeff Roberts, Texas FCIC Captain, said these significant convictions send a clear message; he says they will pursue those who threaten the security of the financial system and the economic well-being of the state of Texas.

The cases were prosecuted by Assistant Criminal District Attorney Aja Reed.

Authorities remind the public to protect themselves by inspecting card readers for loose parts before use, covering keypads when entering a PIN, and regularly monitoring bank accounts for suspicious activity.