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Dallas Homeownership Fair

The Southern Dallas Progress CDC is hosting a seminar to empower entrepreneurs and businesses with knowledge, resources, and more.

Published on July 1, 2026
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Home ownership fair event hosted by Southern Dallas Progress CDC, featuring education, resources, down payment assistance, and more.
Source: Radio One / Urban One

The Southern Dallas Progress CDC is hosting a seminar to empower entrepreneurs and businesses with knowledge, resources, and more.

REGISTER HERE

This homeownership event is designed to educate and prepare prospective buyers by providing direct access to industry experts, lenders, and down payment assistance programs. The goal is to demystify the homebuying process, improve financial literacy, and help participants qualify for affordable mortgage solutions. Key Objectives of theHomeownership Event:

  • Education and Guidance:
    Industry professionals provide step-by-step guidance on the homebuying process, including credit management, mortgage qualification, inspections, and insurance.
  • Access to Resources:
    Attendees can connect with real estate agents, lenders, and housing counselors to explore loan options and identify affordable housing options.
  • Down Payment Assistance:
    The event highlights available programs that help cover down payments and closing costs, making homeownership more attainable.
  • Overcoming Barriers:
    Participants receive actionable strategies to address common challenges such as debt, low credit scores, or limited savings.
  • Empowerment and Support:
    By engaging with trusted industry professionals, attendees gain confidence and clarity, reducing the uncertainty often associated with the homebuying process.

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