Cowboys Still Shopping After the Draft

Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t done building just because the draft is over — and honestly, that might be the most “Dallas” thing about this new era.

According to the team, the front office is treating player acquisition like a 24/7, 365 operation, and COO Stephen Jones made it clear this isn’t new — it’s just being done with more intention than ever.

“This has been a big deal for us from the beginning,” Jones said. “We’ve always felt like you’re picking up eighth to ninth round picks… our guys are back there getting organized right now.”

Translation? If you didn’t hear your name called in the draft, Dallas might still call you next.

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And this year’s undrafted free agent class shows the Cowboys are betting on upside, depth, and development. The list includes familiar Texas names and serious production across the board.

A few standouts:

Jordan Hudson (WR, SMU) — A Garland native who led SMU in receiving last season

— A Garland native who led SMU in receiving last season Michael Trigg (TE, Baylor) — Big-bodied target with red zone upside

— Big-bodied target with red zone upside Camden Brown (WR, Georgia Southern) — Over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2025

— Over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2025 Shiyazh Pete (OT, Kentucky) — Massive 6’8” tackle with NFL size

— Massive 6’8” tackle with NFL size Langston Patterson (LB, Vanderbilt) — Team captain and steady tackler

On defense, Dallas is also bringing in linemen like Kelvin Gilliam (Virginia Tech) and Tommy Dunn Jr. (Kansas), continuing to stack the trenches.

The Cowboys have a history of turning undrafted players into real impact guys — from Drew Pearson to today’s contributors like KaVontae Turpin, Terence Steele, and Brandon Aubrey.

So yeah, Dallas isn’t just drafting talent anymore — they’re hunting it everywhere. And in a football city like this, that’s exactly the kind of energy fans want to see.

Source: DallasCowboys.com

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