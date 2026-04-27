Carlae Interviews Bryce Holmes of MJ Musical

Bryce Holmes, the young actor who played young Michael Jackson, discusses perfecting the legendary moves and embracing the discipline behind the performance.

Bryce opens up about his upcoming projects and balancing school with stardom, showcasing the next generation of media and entertainment.

The Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' delivers emotions and standout scenes, though it could have delved deeper into his life story.

Young talent meets rising star in a special moment for the culture. My daughter, Carlae, recently sat down with Bryce Holmes, the young actor who brought a youthful Michael Jackson to life in MJ the Musical. In the interview, Bryce shares what it takes to step into such an iconic role, from perfecting legendary moves to embracing the discipline behind the performance. He also opens up about upcoming projects and balancing school with stardom. Carlae’s poised and engaging interview highlights the next generation of media and entertainment, making this a must-watch conversation. Check out the interview and article she wrote about experiencing the movie Michael in theaters now.





Worth the Watch? : Micheal Jackson Movie

The Micheal Jackson Movie “Micheal” is now in Theaters. Delivering emotions, standout scenes, and raises a lot of questions.

The new Micheal Jackson biopic is finally out, and I got the chance to experience it in personally and create memories that will stay with me forever. Last week, I attended a private screening, which made me feel like I was front row at a Micheal concert.

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Before the movie began I had the opportunity to to meet Bryce Holmes, aka the boy who played “Young Micheal” in “MJ the Musical”. He was very funny, full of personality and earlier this week I got the chance to interview him about his role. He filled us in on a lot of his experiences playing young Michael, and even spilled a few secrets regarding his personal projects and some of Micheal’s. Check it out on YouTube on MediaRoom360 Tv and/or Leeleesworldd.c0m

Going into the movie, I was expecting it to go more in depth about Michael Jackson’s life. While it did highlight important details and moments, I feel like it could’ve told more of his story. Still, the movie captured his impact and had strong emotional scenes.

My favorite part(s) of the movie were the scenes with all the animals. I really like those moments because I love animals just as much and wish to have a lot of animals in the future as well. It showed a different side of him that made the movie feel even more personal.

Overall, the experience was definitely worth it. If you know me, you know that I don’t like going to movie theaters, neither will I ever go anywhere where I have to turn my phone in, but I did both for this movie. That alone says a lot. It was totally a unique experience that I will never forget! You should go check it out!

If you want to see clips from my interview, follow me on TikTok and IG @leele3s_worlddd.c0m

For the full interview checkout my YouTube at MediaRoom360Tv and/or leeleesw0rlddd.c0m