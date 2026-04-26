PAUL WALL CHECKS IN THIS WEEK ON REUNION RADIO

Source: Eli Harris / Radio One

This weekend, the buzz across the Metroplex is all about Paul Wall pulling up to Reunion Radio, the hottest weekend show in Dallas–Fort Worth, airing Sunday at 5PM on 97.9 The Beat. Known for keeping it real and representing the South with pride, Paul Wall sits down with DJ Big Bink, Shani Scott, and Jack Fraust for a conversation that goes deeper than music.

One of the biggest moments from the show comes when Paul Wall speaks candidly about the importance of security when you’re a public figure. He emphasizes that no matter where you go—whether it’s your hometown or across the country—having the right people around you is essential. In an era where celebrities are more accessible than ever, he breaks down how staying protected is about being smart, not scared.

Beyond the interview, Reunion Radio keeps its reputation strong by delivering what the streets love. DJ TDK is in the mix, spinning some of the South’s most iconic group records, creating a soundtrack that represents the culture and energy of the region. It’s a reminder of how influential Southern hip-hop continues to be in shaping the sound of the industry.

Meanwhile, Shani Scott brings the heat with her take on a bold statement from Trick Daddy, who recently called LL Cool J the greatest rapper to ever come out of New York. Shani doesn’t hold back, offering her unfiltered opinion and sparking a debate that hip-hop fans won’t want to miss.

With exclusive interviews, real conversations, and nonstop music, Reunion Radio continues to prove why it’s the number one weekend show in DFW. Sunday at 5PM is locked in.