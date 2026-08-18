Tupac Murder Trial Is Finally Underway

Source: STEVE MARCUS / Getty

Nearly 30 years later, the courtroom is finally getting its turn to unpack one of hip-hop’s biggest unsolved mysteries: who was really responsible for Tupac Shakur’s murder?

The trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis is now underway in Las Vegas, and prosecutors wasted no time laying out their case.

Davis is accused of helping set up the 1996 drive-by shooting that killed Tupac. Prosecutors say Davis wasn’t the person who pulled the trigger, but they believe he helped get the gun and made sure the shooter was ready after an earlier fight involving Tupac and Davis’ nephew.

And here’s where things get interesting: prosecutors are using Davis’ own words against him. They pointed to a 2008 interview with police, along with statements from his 2019 memoir, where Davis presented himself as someone who knew what happened that night.

But Davis’ defense team is pushing back hard. His attorney says prosecutors are relying too much on Davis’ past statements and don’t have enough solid evidence to prove he was involved in Tupac’s murder. The defense is also questioning why Davis wasn’t charged when he previously spoke with investigators.

The first witnesses have already taken the stand, including a Las Vegas police officer who responded after Tupac was shot and rode with him to the hospital.

After decades of rumors, theories and unanswered questions, the Tupac case is officially being argued in front of a jury. Now, it’s up to them to decide whether Keffe D is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

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