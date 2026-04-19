The Growing Power of Latino-Owned Businesses in North Texas

Source: Lisa Lemen http://www.pro-photo-studio.com/ / Pro Photo Studio Lisa Lemen

Latino-Owned Businesses Continue to Shape DFW’s Economy in 2026

Latino-owned businesses are playing a major role in the economic story of Dallas-Fort Worth in 2026. From neighborhood storefronts and service companies to larger employer firms, Latino entrepreneurs are helping fuel growth, create jobs, and expand opportunity across North Texas.

Recent data shows just how significant that impact is. In Texas, Latino-owned employer businesses accounted for about 59,000 firms and supported 600,000 jobs while generating $19.8 billion in payroll income. That matters in a state where Latinos make up 39% of the population but Latino-owned businesses still represent only 13% of employer firms, showing there is still room for growth.

The Dallas metro area stands out as one of the strongest Latino entrepreneurship hubs in the country. According to Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative data, the region had 9,215 Latino-owned employer businesses, and Dallas had 11 Latino-owned companies for every 100 White-owned businesses, a rate above the national average. That level of activity shows that Latino-owned businesses are not only present in DFW — they are deeply embedded in the region’s business ecosystem.

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On the national level, the scale is even more impressive. The 2026 Latino Leaders/BMO Index 500 reports that the largest Latino-owned businesses in the United States collectively generate over $180 billion in annual revenue and support tens of thousands of jobs. That broader trend reinforces what local data already shows: Latino-owned businesses are a powerful driver of growth, resilience, and innovation.

DFW is also gaining added visibility in 2026 through major regional business events. Fort Worth will host the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s 47th Annual National Conference, further highlighting the area’s role in Hispanic business leadership and economic development. For North Texas, the message is simple: Latino-owned businesses are helping build the region’s future, one company, one hire, and one community investment at a time.

Sources: Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative, UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute, Latino Leaders Magazine and BMO, and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.