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From the Moon to the Block: Victor Glover’s Homecoming

From the Moon to the Block: Victor Glover’s Homecoming Hits Different

Published on April 13, 2026
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Black Women's History Month Logo
US-CANADA-SPACE-ARTEMIS II-NASA
Source: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / Getty

So boom—imagine your neighbor just casually comes back from the moon. That’s exactly the energy when Victor Glover pulled back up to his Houston neighborhood after piloting the historic Artemis II mission.

And his block did NOT play about him.

We’re talking full-on red, white, and blue vibes—flags everywhere, people lined up in the streets, kids, families, everybody outside like it was a parade. Just love. Just pride. The kind of welcome that hits you right in the chest.

Now if you don’t know, Glover isn’t just any astronaut. He’s a whole pioneer with NASA—first Black astronaut to live on the International Space Station and now the first Black astronaut to fly around the moon. Like… history on top of history.

But what really got me? It wasn’t even the space part.

It was what he said when he got home.

Instead of making it all about the mission, he looked at his neighbors—some he hadn’t even met before—and basically said, “Let’s really be neighbors.” Simple, but deep. Like after seeing Earth from that far away, what matters most is still right here… community, connection, people.

He even tied in faith and love, reminding folks to care for each other like we’re supposed to. And you could feel it—it wasn’t just a speech, it was perspective.

And honestly? I’m just proud.

Proud that somebody who’s touched space still values home like that. Proud that a Black man from Pomona went from Navy pilot to moon mission history. Proud that he made it back safe to his wife and daughters.

From the moon… back to the block.

And still grounded.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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