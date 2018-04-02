Kruz Newz: Quarter of Americans Never Carry Cash!

A recent study by Caital One, found that 25% of Americans ever carry cash on them anymore. I still carry cash!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

More News:

Kruz Newz: Cedar Hill Senior Accepted into 7 Ivy League Schools

Kruz Newz: The Star Hosts 3 Day Grand Opening