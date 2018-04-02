Kruz Newz: Quarter of Americans Never Carry Cash!

1 reads Leave a comment
A recent study by Caital One, found that 25% of Americans ever carry cash on them anymore. I still carry cash!
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
More News:
Kruz Newz: Cedar Hill Senior Accepted into 7 Ivy League Schools
Kruz Newz: The Star Hosts 3 Day Grand Opening
What's The Scariest Roller Coaster? (Photo Gallery)
9 photos Launch gallery
What's The Scariest Roller Coaster? (Photo Gallery)
1. Terminator Salvation: The Ride Media Day At Six Flags Magic MountainSource:Getty 1 of 9
2. Ciara Takes Over Six Flags - Goliath Renamed 'Fantasy Ride' In Her HonorSource:Getty 2 of 9
3. Riding Batman the RideSource:Getty 3 of 9
4. Comic-Con International 2015 - General AtmosphereSource:Getty 4 of 9
5. Left to right: Tina Balena (cq), 29, of Santa Clarita; Ryan Van Horn, 28, of Murphys; Angel GladdenSource:Getty 5 of 9
6. COASTING TO A WHITE-KNUCKLE WORLD RECORDSource:Getty 6 of 9
7. The Green Lantern: First Flight Ride Opening Media Day At Six Flags Magic MountainSource:Getty 7 of 9
8. Six Flags RollercoasterSource:Getty 8 of 9
9. Rob and Chad Lowe ride 'Riddler,' at Six Flags Magic MountainSource:Getty 9 of 9
comments – add yours