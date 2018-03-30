Uncategorized
Kruz Newz: The Star Hosts 3 Day Grand Opening

Starting yesterday, the Star in Frisco is hosting a 3-day celebration for the Grand Opening of the Entertainment District with live entertainment, special appearances, and food! It’s a family-friendly event for all ages.

