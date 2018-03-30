Kruz Newz: The Star Hosts 3 Day Grand Opening

3 reads Leave a comment
Starting yesterday, the Star in Frisco is hosting a 3-day celebration for the Grand Opening of the Entertainment District with live entertainment, special appearances, and food! It’s a family-friendly event for all ages.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
More News:
Kruz Newz: Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries are Disappearing Soon!
Kruz Newz: Now You Can Run to Dunkin’ Donuts in Your Dunkin’ Donuts Sneakers!
Check Out These Former Dallas Cowboys (Photo Gallery)
15 photos Launch gallery
Check Out These Former Dallas Cowboys (Photo Gallery)
1. Tony RomoSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. Emmitt SmithSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. Deion SandersSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. Michael IrvinSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. Troy AikmanSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. Drew BledsoeSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. Morris ClaiborneSource:Getty 7 of 15
8. Terence NewmanSource:Getty 8 of 15
9. Terrell OwensSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. Keyshawn JohnsonSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. Larry BrownSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. Ed 'Too Tall' JonesSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Herschel WalkerSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. Darren WoodsonSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Greg EllisSource:Getty 15 of 15
comments – add yours