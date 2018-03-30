Kruz Newz: Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries are Disappearing Soon!

Since Taco Bell dropped them over 53 million orders of Nacho Fries have been placed. They are their best selling product ever. You’ve got one more week to get em!

$1 #NachoFries are disappearing soon, but don’t worry. They’re making a comeback this summer. pic.twitter.com/6gpFDUn8Kq — Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 27, 2018

