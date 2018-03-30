Live and Loca News
Kruz Newz: Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries are Disappearing Soon!

JKruz
Since Taco Bell dropped them over 53 million orders of Nacho Fries have been placed.  They are their best selling product ever.  You’ve got one more week to get em!

 

