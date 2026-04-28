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Django/Zorro Movie Given New Life At Sony

Django/Zorro Movie Based On Quentin Tarantino Comic Book Resurrected At Sony

Jamie Foxx and Antonion Banderas have yet to sign on to the film, despite Banderas revealing that Tarantino previously spoke with him about starring in the potential crossover film.

Published on April 28, 2026
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  • The film is based on the comic book series co-written by Quentin Tarantino and Matt Wagner that features Django and Zorro, was revived by Sony, and has Oscar-winner Brian Helgeland (L.A. Confidential) attached to write it.
  • The film is in early development, and Tarantino will not be in the director's chair.
  • Foxx and Banderas have yet to sign on to the film, despite Banderas revealing that Tarantino previously spoke with him about starring in the potential crossover film.
Getty Images / Django Unchained / Zorro

We didn’t have this one on our bingo cards, but a Django/Zorro crossover film is in the works after initially being put on ice.

The film is based on the comic book series co-written by Quentin Tarantino and Matt Wagner that features Django and Zorro, was revived by Sony, and has Oscar-winner Brian Helgeland (L.A. Confidential) attached to write it.

Variety reports that the movie will follow Django, the formerly enslaved person turned bounty hunter, played by Jamie Foxx in Tarantino’s 2012 tribute to spaghetti westerns, Django Unchained, as he forms an unlikely alliance with masked vigilante Zorro, who was played on the big screen by Anthony Hopkins in in 1998’s The Mask of Zorro and Antonio Banderas in 2005’s The Legend of Zorro.

According to the website, the film is in early development, and Tarantino will not be in the director’s chair, so there won’t be any reckless use of the n-word.

Jamie Foxx & Antonio Banderas Have Not Signed On To Star In The Film

Variety also reports that both Foxx and Banderas have yet to sign on to the film, despite Banderas revealing that Tarantino previously spoke with him about starring in the potential crossover film.

Per Variety:

“[Tarantino] talked to me, I think on the Oscar night [in 2020] when I was nominated for ‘Pain and Glory.’ We saw each other at one of those parties,” Banderas said earlier in 2022. “He just came up to me and I was like, ‘In your hands? Yeah, man!’ Because Quentin just has that nature to do those type of movies and give them quality. Even if they are based on those types of B-movies of the ’60s and ’70s, he can take that material and do something really interesting.”

Sounds interesting.

Consider us intrigued about the prospect of a Django/Zorro movie. But it sounds like we’ve got a long way to go until it officially enters production.

Django/Zorro Movie Based On Quentin Tarantino Comic Book Resurrected At Sony was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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