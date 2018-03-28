Kruz Newz: Johnny Manziel Says He Will Play in Canada if NFL Doesn’t Call

1 reads Leave a comment
While throwing at Texas A&M’s pro day, Johnny Manziel told reporters that if an offer from the NFL doesn’t come he will playing in Canada’s league in 2018.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
More News:
Kruz Newz: OakCliff Barbershop is Helping Lower Blood Pressure of African American Men
Kruz Newz: Guess Which List DFW Just Made?
March For Our Lives - Dallas 2018 (Photo & Video Gallery)
8 photos Launch gallery
March For Our Lives - Dallas 2018 (Photo & Video Gallery)
1.1 of 8
2.2 of 8
3.3 of 8
4.4 of 8
5.5 of 8
6.6 of 8
7.7 of 8
8.8 of 8
comments – add yours