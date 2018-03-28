Kruz Newz: Johnny Manziel Says He Will Play in Canada if NFL Doesn’t Call

Is Johnny Manziel headed to Canada? pic.twitter.com/I50ppOi7FZ — ESPN (@espn) March 27, 2018

While throwing at Texas A&M’s pro day, Johnny Manziel told reporters that if an offer from the NFL doesn’t come he will playing in Canada’s league in 2018.

