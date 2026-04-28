Stephen A. Smith All in Meg & Klay’s Business

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

So Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are done, and like clockwork, the internet turned into Judge Mathis real quick.

Meg hopped online and made it clear the relationship was over—and hinted that cheating played a role. Now you already know… once cheating gets mentioned, social media turns into the FBI.

But here come Stephen A. Smith… loud, passionate, and very much NOT invited to the group chat.

On his platform, Stephen A. basically said, “Why are we doing all this in public?” He wasn’t denying Meg’s feelings—but he questioned why the breakup couldn’t just be a clean “we’re done” instead of putting Klay on blast. He even went a step further, saying this kind of public callout creates a messy double standard when it comes to relationships.

Now listen… I get what he’s saying—but sir… why are YOU here?

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Because let’s be real: nobody called First Take about this breakup. This is not a sports debate, this is a “girlfriend found something in your phone at 2AM” situation.

And real quick— I’m gonna need Klay to tighten up and keep his head in the game as a Dallas Mavericks player, okay? We got things to do this season, and heartbreak cannot mess up that jumper.

Plus, Meg has always been open with her life, her pain, and her wins. That’s part of why fans rock with her. So when she speaks, people listen. Period.

At the same time, yeah… going public like that? It’s gonna come with opinions, hot takes, and folks like Stephen A. grabbing a mic they found in the kitchen.

End of the day, a breakup is already messy. Last thing they needed was more attention during a vulnerable time; especially when both of them are rising in their careers. Let’s just hope this all settles down soon, and everyone can heal and move on.

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