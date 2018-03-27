Kruz Newz: OakCliff Barbershop is Helping Lower Blood Pressure of African American Men

James Smitty Smith’s Lancaster-Kiest Barber Shop in Oak Cliff doesn’t just want to cut your hair he wants to help you with your health. African-American men tend to not go to the doctor enough and when they do sometimes it’s too late, so what better way to educate than at the barbershop! I like this!

Dallas barbershop not just about hair, but also health: https://t.co/Y667oeA8xb pic.twitter.com/aHKoOPb98u — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) March 27, 2018

Read the full story here:

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

More News:

Also On 97.9 The Beat: