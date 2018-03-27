Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: OakCliff Barbershop is Helping Lower Blood Pressure of African American Men

JKruz
4 reads
Leave a comment

James Smitty Smith’s Lancaster-Kiest Barber Shop in Oak Cliff doesn’t just want to cut your hair he wants to help you with your health.  African-American men tend to not go to the doctor enough and when they do sometimes it’s too late, so what better way to educate than at the barbershop!  I like this!

Read the full story here:

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

More News:

 

 

 

 

african american men , barbershop , Dallas , DFW , Health , high blood pressure , OAK CLIFF , Smith's Lancaster-Kiest Barber Shop

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kruz Newz: OakCliff Barbershop is Helping Lower Blood Pressure of African American Men

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Um, Ok Sis: We’re Giving Tamar Braxton Major…
 3 hours ago
03.27.18
That Moment When The Avengers Come To Your…
 3 hours ago
03.27.18
Would You Take Dating Advice From Tiffany Haddish?…
 4 hours ago
03.27.18
They Did That: If This Video Doesn’t Get…
 4 hours ago
03.27.18
Ouch: Guy Does Push Ups With Finger Tips…
 4 hours ago
03.27.18
The Most Convincing Review Of Red Lobster’s New…
 5 hours ago
03.27.18
This WTF Photo May Explain Why Your GPS…
 5 hours ago
03.27.18
You’ve Heard Of A Seeing Eye Dog, But…
 6 hours ago
03.27.18
Want To Move Like A Boss? DJ Self…
 6 hours ago
03.27.18
Terry Crews Opens Up And Talks About How…
 18 hours ago
03.26.18
Finally!: Cardi B’s New Album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’…
 18 hours ago
03.26.18
This Epic Photo Bomb Ruined A Picture Perfect…
 20 hours ago
03.26.18
Guns & Hip Hop: 7 Rappers That Should…
 21 hours ago
03.26.18
Trap God Blessings: Gucci Mane Puts Up $1…
 21 hours ago
03.26.18
Watch: Schoolboy Q, Future, and DJ Esco Attend…
 21 hours ago
03.26.18
This Guy’s Train Station “Showtime!” Performance Was The…
 1 day ago
03.26.18
photos