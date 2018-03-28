Kruz Newz: Now You Can Run to Dunkin’ Donuts in Your Dunkin’ Donuts Sneakers!

We donut think you're ready for this jelly. Meet the Saucony x Dunkin' Kinvara 9 🍩 Check out our stories for a closer look at the sweetest kicks you never knew you needed. Preorder today at https://t.co/abknGvnezd.#WelcomeToBoston #RunYourWorld @DunkinBoston pic.twitter.com/HDSYgxdzYo — Saucony (@saucony) March 27, 2018

In honor of the Boston Marathon Dunkin Donuts and Saucony have teamed up and created a pair of sneakers decorated with pictures of sprinkles, coffee and the Dunkin’ Donuts logo, & a frosted doughnut on the heel. Both companies are based out of Massachutes.

