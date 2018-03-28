Uncategorized
Kruz Newz: Now You Can Run to Dunkin’ Donuts in Your Dunkin’ Donuts Sneakers!

In honor of the Boston Marathon Dunkin Donuts and Saucony have teamed up and created a  pair of sneakers decorated with pictures of sprinkles, coffee and the Dunkin’ Donuts logo, & a frosted doughnut on the heel.  Both companies are based out of Massachutes.

March For Our Lives - Dallas 2018 (Photo & Video Gallery)

 

 

 

