Kruz Newz: Now You Can Run to Dunkin’ Donuts in Your Dunkin’ Donuts Sneakers!

4 reads Leave a comment
In honor of the Boston Marathon Dunkin Donuts and Saucony have teamed up and created a pair of sneakers decorated with pictures of sprinkles, coffee and the Dunkin’ Donuts logo, & a frosted doughnut on the heel. Both companies are based out of Massachutes.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
More News:
Kruz Newz: Johnny Manziel Says He Will Play in Canada if NFL Doesn’t Call
Kruz Newz: OakCliff Barbershop is Helping Lower Blood Pressure of African American Men
March For Our Lives - Dallas 2018 (Photo & Video Gallery)
8 photos Launch gallery
March For Our Lives - Dallas 2018 (Photo & Video Gallery)
1.1 of 8
2.2 of 8
3.3 of 8
4.4 of 8
5.5 of 8
6.6 of 8
7.7 of 8
8.8 of 8
comments – add yours