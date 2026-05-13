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Marlon Wayans Opens Up About Overwhelming Fan Response

Actor Marlon Wayans opens up about the overwhelming response he received from his passionate audience.

Published on May 13, 2026
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Me and Papa Ron got a chance to kick it with Marlon Wayans in the studio last week, and what was scheduled to be a 10-minute interview turned into an hour-and-a-half real grown-man conversation.

We talked everything from his early days on In Living Color and breaking into Hollywood, to his more recent work, including his latest Netflix special where he opens up and bares his soul in a way fans haven’t seen before.

In that special, he shifts away from pure comedy and gets very personal about his family, especially his parents and the grief he’s been carrying. The core of it is him dealing with the deaths of his mother, Elvira Wayans, and his father, Howell Wayans, and how losing both of them changed him emotionally and mentally.

What stands out is that he doesn’t just use it for punchlines — he breaks down how his mother was the emotional center of the family, and how her passing forced him to confront pain he had avoided for years. He also reflects on his father’s strictness, discipline, and influence on the entire Wayans family’s work ethic and comedy legacy…and his Dad’s final wishes for his sons.

Look out for the full interview dropping soon.

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