Kruz Newz: Cedar Hill Senior Accepted into 7 Ivy League Schools

Congrats to this young man, Colby King, on being accepted into 16 colleges, 7 of them Ivy League schools.  He’s still not sure where he wants to go but plans on studying intellectual property law.

The Life & Times Of NBA YoungBoy (Photo Gallery)

 

 

 

 

 

photos