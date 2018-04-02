Kruz Newz: Cedar Hill Senior Accepted into 7 Ivy League Schools

Congrats to this young man, Colby King, on being accepted into 16 colleges, 7 of them Ivy League schools. He’s still not sure where he wants to go but plans on studying intellectual property law.

Colby King has been accepted into 16 colleges, 7 out of 8 of them are Ivy League schools. https://t.co/2V3Ua119fa pic.twitter.com/VXO2ErHkfL — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) April 2, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

More News:

Kruz Newz: The Star Hosts 3 Day Grand Opening

Kruz Newz: Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries are Disappearing Soon!