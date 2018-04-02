Kruz Newz: Cedar Hill Senior Accepted into 7 Ivy League Schools

0 reads Leave a comment
Congrats to this young man, Colby King, on being accepted into 16 colleges, 7 of them Ivy League schools. He’s still not sure where he wants to go but plans on studying intellectual property law.
