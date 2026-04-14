Listen Live
Close
Jazzi Black

Whim Whamiee to Warning: Lululemon Investigated

A viral hip-hop anthem meets a real-world investigation as Lululemon faces questions over “forever chemicals” and consumer safety.

Published on April 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
Pedestrian Walks Past Lululemon Store Logo In Wuhan
Source: Cheng Xin / Getty

So tell me why, the same Lululemon getting shouted out in Whim Whamiee is now under investigation?

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is looking into whether the brand’s gear could contain PFAS—aka “forever chemicals.” The kind that don’t break down and have been linked to serious health risks like hormone issues and even cancer.

Now pause—nothing’s been proven yet. Lululemon says they phased those chemicals out back in 2023 and that their products meet safety standards worldwide. They’re cooperating with the investigation.

But here’s where it gets bigger than the beat. While we’re vibing to songs and rocking the fits, the rules behind what’s actually in those clothes? Not the same everywhere. The European Union has banned over 1,000 chemicals in consumer products. The U.S.? Only around a dozen.

So yeah…that “clean,” “wellness,” and “performance” talk can hit different depending on where you live.

Bottom line—enjoy the music, enjoy the drip—but stay sharp about what you’re putting on your body. Because everything that trends ain’t always transparent.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Very Unserious: Donald Trump Booed At UFC Event As JD Vance Fails To Secure Iran Peace Deal

Hip-Hop Wired
Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow Clowned Over His Oversized Utility Hat In Video For 'Say Hello'

Hip-Hop Wired
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Reportedly Asked Cardi B For Paternity Test After Baby With Stefon Diggs

Hip-Hop Wired
NYLON House At Miami Art Week

Tyga Will Give Leading Man Energy In New Film 'Baby, You're A Star'

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Music  |  tethomas

Usher & Chris Brown Tour Dates Drop For R&B Stadium Tour

Comment
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
4 Items
DFW  |  okayyyvickyj

Cardi B And Baby Daddy Spotted Leaving Tour After Party

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Music  |  JuugMasterJay

Gucci Mane’s “Crash Dummy” Ain’t Just a Diss… It’s a Line in the Sand

Comment
Hollywood Zay
Music  |  Hollywood Zay

Check Out What Hollywood Zay Has This Week On The Trending 10 at 10 Mix

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close