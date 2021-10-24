New Week, New Music To Add To Your Playlist

On-Air Talent
There is a ton of new music out this week. Of course we’re giving you new music from Wale’s “Folarin 2” album, but don’t miss these hot tracks from BIA, Moneybagg Yo, Majid Jordan, Fetty Wap, and Ari Lennox. 

Wale ft Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream “Down South”

Ari Lennox ft Cozz – “Backseat”

BIA – “Can’t Touch This”

Majid Jordan ft Swae Lee – Dancing On A Dream

Fetty Wap – That’s Facts

Moneybagg Yo – “Scorpio”

 

Hit me up on my socials and let me know what your favorite new joints are @officialkikij

