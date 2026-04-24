Madam Prez! Lori Flowers Named President-Elect of MIW Radio

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Not to toot our own horn, but we have some pretty talented rock stars matriculating within the Urban One and REACH Media family. It appears that Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio understood that completely when it came to crowning the non-profit’s new President-Elect, opting for our very own Lori Flowers.

Congratulations Madam President!

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If the clip seen above wasn’t a clear enough example that our girl Lori knows her stuff when it comes to radio, allow us to break down some of her glowing stats. Her role as Manager of Integrated Marketing and Project Management for Urban One (Radio One x REACH Media) has included everything from developing multi-platform marketing programs, driving revenue to the company as a whole and shaping the ATL market during her time as Marketing Director for Radio One Atlanta. She replaces current MIW Board President Sheila Kirby, who will transition to Past President after serving since 2025. Lori also steps into the position after serving on the MIW Board of Directors, in addition to completing executive leadership programs through the National Association of Broadcasters.

More information below as we celebrate a power move on behalf of our sister Lori Flowers, via MIW Radio:

“‘Lori is truly a light in this industry, someone who consistently shows up with intention, generosity, and a commitment to lifting others,’ said MIW Board President Sheila Kirby. ‘She brings both strategic clarity and a strong sense of purpose to everything she does, and I have no doubt she will continue to push MIW forward while creating meaningful opportunities for women across the business.’

‘MIW has played an important role in supporting and developing women across our industry, and I’m honored to step into this position,’ said Flowers. ‘As the industry continues to evolve, it’s critical that we not only support women entering the business, but also create clear, intentional pathways for women, especially women of color, to grow into leadership roles. I’m focused on building on MIW’s strong foundation while expanding access, strengthening mentorship, and ensuring the next generation of leaders is equipped to move this industry forward.'”

As she makes us, her alumni family at Fisk University and her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority sisters proud with this great news, we can only wish Lori the best in her future endeavors and pray she becomes just as big of an asset to them as she’s been to us.

Learn more about Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio Inc. by clicking here.

Madam Prez! Lori Flowers Named President-Elect of MIW Radio was originally published on blackamericaweb.com