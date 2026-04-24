Cowboys Win Big in 2026 NFL Draft First Round

Drafted players Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence will bolster the defense's coverage and pass rush.

Dallas front office made disciplined, strategic moves to address the team's needs rather than chasing headlines.

Additions aim to provide better balance across the roster and reduce reliance on one side of the ball.

Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

PITTSBURGH PA – If you really tapped into what the Dallas Cowboys did on draft night, then you know this wasn’t about chasing headlines or trying to win the internet for a few hours. This felt like a front office that finally sat down, looked in the mirror, and decided to address what’s been holding this team back for real. That defense last season had too many moments where it folded under pressure, gave up big plays at the worst times, and left the rest of the roster trying to overcompensate for mistakes that shouldn’t have been happening in the first place.



So instead of dancing around the issue, Dallas went straight at it, making an aggressive move up the board to secure Caleb Downs, a player a lot of scouts had graded as one of the most complete prospects in the entire draft regardless of position. When you watch his game it’s easy to see why; he brings that rare combination of awareness, physicality, and versatility that doesn’t just patch a hole in your secondary but actually changes how your defense operates as a whole. Giving you a guy who can cover, come downhill, communicate, and stabilize a unit that’s been missing that type of presence on the back end.

What makes the move hit even harder is that Dallas didn’t stop there or get comfortable after landing a marquee name. Once they handled business up top, they flipped the script and played the board the right way, trading back later in the round and still coming away with Malachi Lawrence, an edge rusher with the kind of burst and upside that can create problems for quarterbacks the moment he steps on the field. Something this team has been lacking when games tighten up and you need somebody who can go get it without scheming everything up perfectly.

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When you put those two moves together, what you’re really looking at is a shift in identity more than anything else. Now you’re talking about adding a high-IQ playmaker on the back end and pairing that with fresh energy off the edge, giving this defense a chance to play faster, more aggressive, and a lot more confident than what we saw a season ago. That’s the type of balance Dallas has been searching for instead of leaning too heavily on one side of the ball to carry the load.



Across the league there were plenty of flashy picks and headline-grabbing moments, but what Dallas did felt a little different because it was rooted in discipline and awareness rather than desperation. A lot of early grades have them sitting near the top coming out of the first round, not just because of who they selected but because of how they moved to get it done without putting themselves in a bad position later in the draft.



At the end of the day, this wasn’t about winning the draft on paper or getting a quick pat on the back, this was about laying a foundation that actually translates when the season rolls around. If and when these pieces develop the way they’re expected to, then what happened on this night might end up being remembered less as a moment and more as a turning point for a team that’s been trying to get over that hump for a minute now.





Written by JuugMasterJay

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