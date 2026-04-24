Cowboys Load Up Defense with First-Round Heat

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

The Dallas Cowboys came into draft night with one clear goal — fix that defense… and they wasted zero time getting to work.

With the No. 11 pick, Dallas made a bold move up the board and grabbed Caleb Downs out of Ohio State — and yeah, that’s a big deal. Downs is one of those everywhere-at-once type players. He can hit, cover, force turnovers… basically the kind of guy you NEED when your defense just gave up over 500 points last season. He didn’t allow a single touchdown as a primary defender in college, and now he’s stepping into a system that’s looking for immediate impact.

And the Cowboys weren’t done.

After sliding back in a trade with a division rival, they still secured Malachi Lawrence out of UCF at No. 23 — a long, explosive edge rusher with serious upside. Translation? Quarterbacks better stay on alert. Dallas is stacking that pass rush with speed and aggression, adding Lawrence to a group that’s clearly being rebuilt with intention.

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Owner Jerry Jones didn’t hold back either, saying they’ve “changed the face of the defense.” That might sound bold… but if you watched last season, you know something had to change.

And if you’re a longtime fan, this draft might feel a little familiar. There’s some real 2005 energy here — when Dallas drafted DeMarcus Ware and flipped the script defensively. Nobody’s calling it just yet, but the blueprint? It’s looking real similar.

Now don’t get it twisted — the job’s not finished.

The Cowboys still have work to do heading into the rest of the draft, with multiple picks left to build depth. They’re back on the clock tonight during Day 2, but won’t pick until Round 3 at No. 92.

Coverage kicks off at 6PM Central on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network — so yeah, it’s a waiting game for Cowboys Nation.

But if last night was any indication… Dallas might really be cooking something up on that defensive side of the ball.

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