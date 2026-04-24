Cowboys Select Caleb Downs in First Round of 2026 NFL Draft

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April 23 marked the start of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, with no shortage of headlines. The Dallas Cowboys have picked up some exciting players in the first round. This year’s draft took place in Pittsburgh.

They cowboys picked up Ohio State safety Caleb Downs with the number 11 pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Downs immediately fills a need for Parker. He started in every college he played in, first at Alabama, then the past two years at Ohio State. He was credited with 256 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, six interceptions, and 16 pass deflections.

He was the winner of the 2025 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back and is a two-time unanimous All-American. In his two seasons playing with the Buckeyes, he did not allow a touchdown as a primary defender.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said about Downs, “He was a prize for us sitting there.”

Downs says that he can see himself in Dallas as a great fit. “I think it’s just being able to make plays in all facets of the game,” he said. “Whether that’s near the line of scrimmage or in the deep part of the field, I feel like I could do it all and it’ll be a great relationship to be able to do that with the Cowboys.”

Downs is 6.4 feet & 235 pounds, having the size and length to handle an outside linebacker role.

Everyone is excited to see him take the field come the 2026 football season.