WWE Raw After WrestleMania: A family Divided Again

Roman Reigns' return brings a sense of control, but the Bloodline dynamic has changed with Jacob Fatu's independent mindset.

This is not just a wrestling storyline, but a complex family dynamic with history, pride, and legacy at stake.

The clash between Roman's structured system and Jacob's unrestrained approach defines the future of the Bloodline.

Source: Netflix / Netflix

There’s always been tension inside the Bloodline, even when it looked like unity from the outside, but what played out on Raw made it clear that this isn’t about loyalty anymore. This is about position, power, and who really gets to call themselves the head of the table when everything around them has shifted.



When Roman Reigns stepped back into the picture, he didn’t move like someone returning from a setback. He carried himself like nothing had changed, like the structure was still his to command and the family was still his to organize. That kind of presence doesn’t come from arrogance as much as it comes from habit, because for a long time, that control was real. The problem now is that the room he walked back into isn’t built the same way it used to be.





Jacob Fatu Isn’t Playing His Position

The biggest shift came from Jacob Fatu, and it wasn’t loud, it wasn’t overly dramatic, but it was clear enough to understand. He’s not falling in line and that’s what changes everything.



Love Sports? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In the past, the Bloodline dynamic was built on structure, where roles were defined and movement came from the top down. Roman spoke, and everybody else adjusted. That’s what made it work, and that’s what made it feel dominant.

Fatu doesn’t move like that.



He carries himself like someone who already sees his place at the top, and when that mindset enters a situation built on hierarchy, it creates tension immediately. This isn’t disrespect in the traditional sense. It’s something more dangerous than that. It’s independence.





This Ain’t Just Wrestling… This Is Family Politics

What makes this situation hit harder is that it’s not just about championships or positioning on the card. This is family, and family dynamics don’t operate on clean lines. There’s history, there’s pride, and there’s an understanding of legacy that goes deeper than anything happening in the ring. When you bring that into a space where power is already being contested, it stops being a storyline and starts feeling like something closer to reality.

Roman isn’t just trying to hold onto a title or a spot, he’s trying to maintain order and Jacob isn’t just chasing opportunity. He’s moving like someone who doesn’t believe that order applies to him.



Control vs. Evolution

At its core, this situation feels like a clash between control and evolution. Roman represents a system that worked because everything flowed through him. It was structured, predictable, and effective. Jacob represents something less defined, something that doesn’t wait for permission and doesn’t necessarily respect the way things have always been done. That contrast is where the story lives now, because when a system starts to crack from the inside, it’s not always because it failed. Sometimes it’s because something new refuses to operate within it.



Where This Is Headed

Nothing about this feels settled, and that’s what makes it compelling. Roman still carries the presence of someone who believes this is his to command, but that belief is now being tested in a way it hasn’t been before. Jacob Fatu isn’t rushing the moment, but he isn’t avoiding it either, and that balance makes him unpredictable. When you add the rest of the Bloodline into that mix, it becomes clear that this is no longer a unified front. It’s a family trying to figure out what it looks like when the structure that held it together starts to shift.



What This Really Means

This isn’t about one segment or one night. This is the beginning of something that’s going to define how the Bloodline moves going forward. Placing Roman on Raw and the first program being with another relative is going to make great TV and even feels like the origins of the Bloodline, calling back to the feud between Jey and the eventual Tribal Chief. Will Jacob acknowledge Roman, or will the Samoan Werewolf howl last? We will find out at Backlash





Written by JuugMasterJay

Catch me inside The Red Room Saturdays 7PM on 97.9 The Beat

IG: @JuugMasterJay