How Four-Year-Old Wyatt is Redefining Resilience

Mother's intuition led to early cancer diagnosis, emphasizing importance of trusting instincts and asking questions.

Whole-child healing through play therapy and community programs supports emotional and mental well-being.

Curing Kids Cancer bridges research and treatment, showing how collective impact can create lasting change.

Source: Sutthicha Weerawong / Getty

When you ask young Wyatt what he loves most, his answers are exactly what you would expect from a vibrant little boy. He loves going fast down the park slide, eating chips and salsa at Chili’s, enjoying noodles from Panda Express, and playing his Nintendo Switch. He is a fierce Dallas Cowboys fan and loves superheroes like Spider-Man and Hawkeye.

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But behind this bright, joyful spirit lies a story of profound courage. In July 2024, Wyatt’s life—and the life of his mother, Alicia—took an unexpected turn. What started as a carefree summer in swim trunks led to a life-changing diagnosis: B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

Today, Wyatt’s journey is not just a story about battling childhood cancer. It is a powerful testament to the strength of family, the critical importance of advocating for our children, and what happens when we empower our community to stand in the gap for those who need it most.

The Power of a Mother’s Intuition

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As parents, we know our children best. During the summer of 2024, Alicia noticed Wyatt’s belly growing unusually large. Trusting her maternal instincts, she took him to the pediatrician, thinking it might be a digestive issue. Instead, routine lab work revealed a parent’s worst fear. Wyatt had leukemia.

At just four years old, Wyatt was thrust into a grueling medical regimen at Children’s Health in Dallas. His first year of treatment required chemotherapy every seven days and frequent lumbar punctures. Yet, through the harsh realities of hospital stays and heavy medications, Wyatt’s spirit remained unbroken. He learned to swallow pills whole—firmly telling his mother never to crush them up again—and faced each day with a smile.

“If he’s happy going through all this, there’s kind of no reason for anybody else to not be happy,” Alicia shared recently on Jazzy Black’s podcast. “His spirit hasn’t changed from the beginning until now.”

Alicia’s journey empowers voices within our own community, reminding parents to trust their gut and advocate fiercely for their children’s health. Her biggest piece of advice to other parents facing daunting medical news? Ask questions.

“Ask tons of questions. No question is a dumb question,” she urges. “If you don’t like the way they are giving you an answer, ask somebody else to explain it to you.”

Healing the Whole Child

Treating pediatric cancer goes far beyond medicine; it requires a village. Culturally connected care means looking after the emotional and mental well-being of the entire family. For Wyatt, support programs at Children’s Health, including physical and occupational therapy, have been vital.

Perhaps the most impactful resource has been play therapy. For a young child, processing the trauma of cancer treatment is incredibly difficult. Play therapy gave Wyatt a safe, age-appropriate outlet to process his feelings and understand his journey. It is a beautiful reminder that our children need holistic spaces to heal, both physically and emotionally.

Curing Kids Cancer: Funding a Brighter Future

Wyatt is not fighting this battle alone. Organizations like Curing Kids Cancer are doing the heavy lifting behind the scenes to ensure that pediatric cancer research receives the funding it desperately needs. Founded over 21 years ago by a family who tragically lost their nine-year-old son to leukemia, the organization bridges the gap between groundbreaking lab research and the children who need it most.

When you donate to pediatric cancer research, you are directly giving kids access to life-saving treatments that might not otherwise exist. In the Dallas area alone, Curing Kids Cancer has established a $2 million endowment at Children’s Health, proving that when we pool our resources and celebrate diverse community initiatives, we can create tangible, lasting change.

Pulling Together: The SMU Fire Truck Pull

To truly support our youth, we have to show up. This weekend, the community is taking physical action to demonstrate their support for children like Wyatt. Curing Kids Cancer is hosting their unique Fire Truck Pull at SMU—an event where teams quite literally pull a 20,000-pound fire truck to raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research.

It is a powerful, visual representation of community strength. Teams are encouraged to dress up as the favorite superheroes of the children they are pulling for. Wyatt, who loves the Avengers, will be out there cheering on his very own team, “Texas Materials for Wyatt.”

This event is more than just a fundraiser; it is a celebration of life, a culturally connected gathering, and a chance for our community to wrap our arms around families navigating the toughest fight of their lives.

Join Our Community and Make an Impact

Wyatt’s story is a call to action for all of us. We must continue to celebrate diversity in our philanthropic efforts and ensure that inclusive, culturally relevant support surrounds every child facing illness. We are a community built on resilience, and when one of our children fights, we all fight.

You can be part of this inclusive journey. Whether you form a team to pull a fire truck or make a financial contribution, your involvement matters. Empower these young fighters by visiting curingkidscancer.org today to donate or sign up for an upcoming event. Let’s show Wyatt—and every child battling cancer—that their village is strong, their community is behind them, and they will never have to pull that heavy weight alone.