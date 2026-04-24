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Red Carpet Miami Vibes in Dallas!

Montana 700 Celebrates His Latest Release

Published on April 24, 2026
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Black Women's History Month Logo
Montana 700 new album

Last night, the city showed up in a major way as Montana 700 celebrated his latest release with an exclusive red carpet experience hosted by your favorite alien, Spaceboifresh. The private event took place at Miami Vibes Dining, setting the tone for an evening that felt both elevated and deeply rooted in community.

2byg at Montana 700 Red Carpet Release Party
Source: Jazzae Hogue / Jazzae Hogue

From the moment guests arrived, the energy was undeniable. Industry tastemakers, artists, creatives, and supporters all stepped out in style, bringing together a room full of ambition, culture, and connection. The event was curated with intention, thanks to standout producers like Kadeem Malik and production team, alongside a strong team that made sure every detail hit just right.

I got to tap in with artists, creatives, and just solid people all night on the carpet. Everybody came out looking good, feeling good, and more importantly supporting each other. That’s what stood out to me the most — it felt like family in the building.

And of course, the whole night was about Montana 700 and his new project Sadetra Son. You can tell this one means something, not just to him but to the city too. It’s always dope seeing somebody from the crib level up and have the whole room behind them.

Real talk, nights like this remind me why I do what I do. It’s bigger than music — it’s community, it’s culture, it’s us showing up for each other and celebrating wins together.

Make sure y’all go stream Sadetra Son by Montana 700 on all platforms.

And stay locked in with 97.9 The Beat for more updates on what’s going on in the city… we outside fr. 🚀

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