CLOSE
On-Air Talent
HomeOn-Air Talent

Finally! A Black Barbie That Uses A Wheelchair

1 reads
Leave a comment
Sheroes Barbie Dolls

Source: Mattel/Business Wire / Mattel/Business Wire

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

This is so cool and shows how FINALLY companies are getting on the representation train. Twitter celebrated Mattel’s newest member to the Barbie family on Friday with a black Barbie who uses a wheelchair. The doll features natural hair ponytails and a realistic wheelchair with a ramp so she can come and go from the Barbie dream house as she pleases.  Although it’s not the first Barbie  in a wheelchair, Mattel had “wheelchair Becky” in 1997 but the toys soon disappeared from shelves when people complained that the wheelchair didn’t fit through the doors of the Barbie dream house.  The doll is being cheered for its representation of black girls and those with disabilities, “A Black, visibly disabled Barbie, with natural hair!? AND HER WHEELCHAIR ISN’T A UGLY HOSPITAL CHAIR! We love representation!” tweeted @nerdyPoC. Click here to see the new black Barbie. 

What do you think of the new Barbie?

Source: Yahoo.com

-Kiki J

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Black Beauties Representing in Allure Magazine

7 photos Launch gallery

Black Beauties Representing in Allure Magazine

Continue reading Black Beauties Representing in Allure Magazine

Black Beauties Representing in Allure Magazine

The Latest

Barbie , Black Barbie dolls , Kiki J , news , wheelchair

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Invasion Of Privacy: Cardi B Almost Erupts On…
 2 days ago
06.28.19
Getaway Car Witness In Nipsey Hussle Trial Claims…
 2 days ago
06.28.19
All Falls Down: Has Reality TV Finally Fallen…
 2 days ago
06.28.19
Kawhi Leonard Is Having The Time Of His…
 3 days ago
06.28.19
Goin’ Baby On Baby: Are You More Lil…
 3 days ago
06.28.19
How Often Should You Wash Your Sheets?
 3 days ago
06.28.19
12 items
See Adorable Photos Of Porsha Williams’ Baby Girl,…
 3 days ago
06.28.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jennifer Uses Her Mother’s Death…
 4 days ago
06.27.19
Shordie Shordie Is Bringing That Baltimore Sound To…
 4 days ago
06.27.19
Carmelo Anthony Blasts Cheating Rumors: “That Sh*t Is…
 4 days ago
06.27.19
Kash Doll Shows Big Sean Some Detroit Love!
 4 days ago
06.27.19
Steve Urkel Is Getting Revived for A Scooby-Doo…
 4 days ago
06.27.19
‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Dead…
 4 days ago
06.27.19
0 item
Teyana Taylor Doesn’t Eat Vegetables And 9 Other…
 4 days ago
06.28.19
“It Wasn’t Another Person”: Monica Talks Divorce &…
 4 days ago
06.27.19
Pick The TOP 10 Hip Hop Artists Ever…
 4 days ago
06.26.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close