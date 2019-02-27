97.9 The Beat TV News
1 Man Stabbed To Death In South Dallas [VIDEO]

CBS11 News recently reported that 1 man was stabbed to death in South Dallas on South Haskell Avenue last night. His lifeless body was found in a metal container nearby. Another person was also stabbed in this incident and was taken to the hospital.

The deceased’s name has not been released yet.

Details are still being gathered as this crime just happened Tuesday (2/27) around 10 pm.

This is an ongoing investigation and it’s suspected that the two stabbings may be connected.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

