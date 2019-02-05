CLOSE
lilD
HomeLilD

Blue Bell Releases New Flavor Ice Cream, in Time for Valentine’s Day

17 reads
Leave a comment
Blue Bell Creameries Recalls All Products After Listeria Contamination

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

First Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream is available everywhere, and now Blue Bell introduces Raspberry Fudge Brownie Ice Cream.

They describe the ice cream as “a flavorful almond ice cream combined with fudge brownie chunks, flakes of dark chocolate and a raspberry sauce swirl.”

“We are excited to add a flavor that features raspberry to our line-up and I know our fans will be eager to try this new creation,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager.

More at CBSDFW

Halle Berry Treats Her Baby Bump To Some Ice Cream (PHOTOS)
0 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

blue bell ice cream flavors , blue bell raspberry fudge brownie ice cream , blue bell valentines day flavor , lild 979 the beat

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 16 hours ago
02.05.19
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj
 21 hours ago
02.04.19
21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest…
 23 hours ago
02.04.19
Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 2 days ago
02.03.19
Team Antigua Becomes First All-Black Women’s Rowing Team…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 3 days ago
02.02.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To…
 3 days ago
02.02.19
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 3 days ago
02.02.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close