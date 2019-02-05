Blue Bell Releases New Flavor Ice Cream, in Time for Valentine’s Day

First Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream is available everywhere, and now Blue Bell introduces Raspberry Fudge Brownie Ice Cream.

They describe the ice cream as “a flavorful almond ice cream combined with fudge brownie chunks, flakes of dark chocolate and a raspberry sauce swirl.”

“We are excited to add a flavor that features raspberry to our line-up and I know our fans will be eager to try this new creation,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager.

