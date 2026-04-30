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John Wall Named Howard University's President Of Basketball Operations

John Wall Named Howard University's President Of Basketball Operations

John Wall has reportedly been named president of basketball operations at Howard University.

Published on April 30, 2026
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Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets
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From a five-time NBA All-Star to an elite commentator to leading the nation’s top HBCU’s basketball program.

That’s the career trajectory for John Wall, who ESPN reports has just been named the president of basketball operations at Howard University

The new gig hasn’t been some long-brewing idea for Wall, as it first came to mind back on January 31, when he was the team’s honorary captain for the day. He informed the school brass that he one day hoped to be a president of basketball operations for an NBA team down the line, which sparked a conversation about him getting an official post at the D.C. school.

He’s hit the ground running, according to Shams Charania, who says he’s already taken an “active role in team meetings and evaluations of recruits and transfer targets.”

“He has helped shape the program’s overall strategic vision with a focus on roster management, name, image and likeness deals, revenue sharing, agent negotiations, and player mentorship,” as he’s worked in tandem with coach Kenny Blakeney and team general manager Daniel Marks, who led the team to the 2026 NCAA tournament with a 24-11 record.

The link-up is a District homecoming of sorts for Wall, who may be a North Carolina native and went to Kentucky, but he spent his formative NBA years from 2010 to 2020 with the Washington Wizards. He was known for his explosiveness earlier in his career before he was hampered by injuries on the back half. After a decade, he was traded to the Houston Rockets, then the Los Angeles Clippers. Over his 11-season NBA career, Wall averaged 18.7 points, 8.9 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game. 

The 2014 Slam Dunk champion retired in August, and it’s clear he knows what his next basketball calling is.

Neither Howard University’s athletic department nor John Wall has commented on the report or made it official, but see social media’s reaction to Wall’s job update below.

John Wall Named Howard University's President Of Basketball Operations was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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