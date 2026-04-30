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Samuel L. Jackson Is Filming In North Texas

Samuel L. Jackson Touches Down in Southlake for “Frisco King” Filming

Filming is back in Southlake—so expect delays, detours, and a little Hollywood in your commute.

Published on April 30, 2026
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Southlake is back in its movie era, but if you’re driving through this week… just know it might cost you a few extra minutes.

Production for the new Paramount+ series “Frisco King” has rolled back into town, and crews are setting up shop on the west side near Players Circle. The show—starring Samuel L. Jackson—is a spinoff of the hit series “Tulsa King,” and it’s bringing big attention to North Texas.

But with that spotlight comes some road changes.

According to Southlake officials, there will be rolling traffic closures along FM 1709 between Randol Mill and Davis Boulevard on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On top of that, portions of Players Circle will be completely shut down through May 1 to support filming.

City officials say they’ve worked with local departments to keep things moving safely, and nearby businesses have already been given a heads up.

Still, if you’re heading that way, your best bet? Leave early or find another route.

The good news—North Texas is being showcased in a major way. The show is expected to highlight the region as more than just a backdrop… it’s part of the story.

So yeah, it’s lights, camera, action—but also… plan ahead before you hit that road.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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